Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Aurion Resources Ltd (CVE:AU) shares rose 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.68 and last traded at C$1.57, approximately 311,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 176,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.46.

AU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pi Financial set a C$2.10 price target on Aurion Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Aurion Resources from C$2.65 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Get Aurion Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.90 million and a PE ratio of -18.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.30.

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Aurion Resources Company Profile (CVE:AU)

Aurion Resources Ltd., a Canadian exploration company, acquires and explores for precious metals, gold ores, and base metals in Finland. The company primarily holds interests in Kutuvuoma and Silasselka projects covering approximately 70,000 hectares in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt of Northern Finland.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurion Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurion Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.