Aurora (AOA) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.91 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. In the last seven days, Aurora has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aurora token can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, Kucoin, CoinEgg and Indodax. Aurora has a market capitalization of $69.27 million and approximately $10.91 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aurora alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039531 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $655.20 or 0.05578035 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003498 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00046247 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial.

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, CoinEgg, Kucoin and Bitinka. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.