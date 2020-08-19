Aurora Trading 16.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One Aurora token can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Bitinka, Indodax and Kucoin. Over the last week, Aurora has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. Aurora has a market cap of $70.38 million and approximately $10.58 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039081 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004760 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $648.85 or 0.05468785 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003606 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00045667 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora (AOA) is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Indodax, CoinEgg and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

