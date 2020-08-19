Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a report issued on Sunday, August 16th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.90.

Get Auto Prop Reit alerts:

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Auto Prop Reit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Prop Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Prop Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.