Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.70.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Autoliv from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Autoliv to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Autoliv from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,673,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 66,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 367.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 31,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 24,563 shares during the last quarter. 38.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $71.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 1.79. Autoliv has a one year low of $38.16 and a one year high of $87.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business’s revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

