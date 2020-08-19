Avalon Investment & Advisory Buys 831 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Cummins comprises about 1.4% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 0.24% of Cummins worth $62,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 87.4% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Cummins by 123.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.91. 869,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,323. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.91 and a 200-day moving average of $163.64. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $215.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Cummins from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.35.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

