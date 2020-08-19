Avalon Investment & Advisory Cuts Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 1.2% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Amgen were worth $53,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 42.9% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 3.8% in the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 5.7% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 1.0% in the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMGN. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.15.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $549,068 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $241.50. 1,123,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,186. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.83.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

