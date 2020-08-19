Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $124.21 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 939,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,906 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 2.9% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 0.07% of PepsiCo worth $124,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,638,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,632,350. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $190.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

In related news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,088.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

