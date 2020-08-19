Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $14.47 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Avalon Investment & Advisory cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $35,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $28,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total transaction of $1,294,858.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,773,091.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total value of $1,397,602.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,318,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,368 shares of company stock valued at $76,862,859. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $417.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,295. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $397.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.48. The company has a market capitalization of $164.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $423.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cleveland Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

