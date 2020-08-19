Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $20.34 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Avalon Investment & Advisory cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 622,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 143,229 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 540.9% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 93,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 78,816 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 97,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,006,000. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,290,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,913,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average is $35.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.95.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

