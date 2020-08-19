Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $29.56 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 977,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125,786 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in AT&T were worth $29,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 82,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in AT&T by 0.4% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in AT&T by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 29,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.79. The stock had a trading volume of 21,913,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,160,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average is $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.16.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

