Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $45.29 Million Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 104.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,487 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 125,433 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up 1.0% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $45,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,773 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 368,321 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $67,951,000 after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $210.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,921,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,383,752. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.55 and its 200 day moving average is $189.31. The firm has a market cap of $155.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Longbow Research upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.40.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

