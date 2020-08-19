Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $64.78 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,083 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises about 1.5% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.14% of Lam Research worth $64,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.6% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.1% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group increased its position in Lam Research by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $4.51 on Wednesday, reaching $374.57. 1,047,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,074,859. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $387.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $353.63 and a 200 day moving average of $295.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lam Research from $348.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.38.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total transaction of $2,035,264.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $3,676,617.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,414 shares of company stock worth $19,832,146. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

