Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 135,089 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,487,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135,089 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $38,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

WFC traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.04. The company had a trading volume of 29,680,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,823,375. The stock has a market cap of $99.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 66.04 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.66. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

