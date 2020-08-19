Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 19,091 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,091 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide comprises about 1.0% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.40% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $42,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $650,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 29.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 54.7% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 151,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after purchasing an additional 53,604 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.2% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $250,808.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,060.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $114,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

Shares of CHRW traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,875. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $99.22.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 28.22%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

