Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 30,487 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,487 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $19,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 18,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

In related news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,940.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $8,943,400.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.03. 5,745,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,880,912. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.75. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $143.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -633.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

