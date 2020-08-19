Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 32,173 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 506,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 32,173 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 0.22% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $62,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $1,432,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $13,433,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 366,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,221,735.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,471,375 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,713. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $142.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

Several brokerages have commented on TROW. BidaskClub downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

