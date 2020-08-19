Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 52,162 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,162 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 2.1% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 0.42% of iShares MBS ETF worth $92,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $170,553,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $85,873,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,687,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,981,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 772.5% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 656,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,449,000 after purchasing an additional 580,814 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.70. The company had a trading volume of 687,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,493. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $104.79 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.18.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

