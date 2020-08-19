Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.91

Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.91 and last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 14601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

AVYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avaya from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Avaya from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avaya has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Get Avaya alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.93.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.23 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 26.43%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 489,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Avaya in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Avaya by 20.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter.

Avaya Company Profile (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.