Avcorp Industries (TSE:AVP) Trading Up 12.5%

Shares of Avcorp Industries, Inc. (TSE:AVP) were up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, approximately 248,700 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 477,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.81 million and a P/E ratio of -0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.

Avcorp Industries Company Profile (TSE:AVP)

Avcorp Industries Inc designs and builds airframe structures for aircraft companies in the civil and defense markets in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and internationally. It provides metallic and composite aero structures assembly and integration services; and aircraft structural component repair services, as well as designs and manufactures composite aero structures.

