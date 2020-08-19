AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Short Interest Update

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the May 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 806,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other AVEO Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini purchased 1,428,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $7,499,997.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1,472.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 38,729 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,953,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVEO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $18.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of AVEO stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.73. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.78 million, a PE ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.78%. Analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.