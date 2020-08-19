Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the July 30th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVNW. ValuEngine raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNW. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 43.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the second quarter valued at $360,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the second quarter valued at $976,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Aviat Networks during the second quarter worth about $954,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Aviat Networks during the second quarter worth about $2,185,000. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVNW opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $107.32 million, a P/E ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.36. Aviat Networks has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $22.49.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

