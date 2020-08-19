Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Avidian Gold Corp (CVE:AVG)’s stock price was down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, approximately 129,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 262,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 million and a PE ratio of -10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11.

About Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG)

Avidian Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Golden Zone property covering an area of 105.5 square kilometers located in Alaska; the Amanita property comprising 88 claims covering an area of 14.6 square kilometers located to the northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska; the Dome Hill project consisting of 78 unpatented and 2 patented claims covering an area of 600 hectares in Nevada; and the Jungo Property comprising 235 claims covering an area of 20 square kilometers located in Jackson Mountains, Nevada.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Avidian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.