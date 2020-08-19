Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Short Interest Down 16.7% in June

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,490,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 22,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 27.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 282,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.59 per share, with a total value of $5,818,033.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 299.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 247.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000.

NASDAQ:CAR traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,792,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,778,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.89. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $52.98.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.84) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.05 million. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 66.36% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post -7.49 EPS for the current year.

CAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

