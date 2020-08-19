AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Short Interest Update

AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the January 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AVIVA PLC/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:AVVIY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.77. 133,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,388. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.14. AVIVA PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.38.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. AVIVA PLC/ADR’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

