Aware Ultra-Short Duration Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AWTM) Shares Up 0%

Aware Ultra-Short Duration Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AWTM)’s stock price shot up 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.62 and last traded at $49.62, 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 55,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.60.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aware Ultra-Short Duration Enhanced Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Aware Ultra-Short Duration Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AWTM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.23% of Aware Ultra-Short Duration Enhanced Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Ultra-Short Duration Enhanced Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware Ultra-Short Duration Enhanced Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.