Axe (AXE) Hits One Day Volume of $3.02 Million

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Axe has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Axe has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001666 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange, Hotbit and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000031 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000094 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 76.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

