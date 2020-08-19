Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.29

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and traded as low as $1.66. Azimut Exploration shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 42,300 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $176.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

About Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM)

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements, as well as base metals. The company holds interests in the Kaanaayaa Property comprises 390 claims covering 200.5 square kilometers located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

