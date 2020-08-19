Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading Down 12.5%

Azincourt Energy Corp (CVE:AAZ)’s share price traded down 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 73,490 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 821,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of $6.84 million and a PE ratio of -1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03.

Azincourt Energy Company Profile (CVE:AAZ)

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits. The company primarily owns a 10% interest in the Patterson Lake North project located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Azincourt Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azincourt Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.