AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,100 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the June 15th total of 142,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma stock. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC owned about 0.18% of AzurRx BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZRX opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. AzurRx BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

