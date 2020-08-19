B. Riley Raises Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target to $18.00

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.21.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of HBI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.86. 135,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,170,442. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 55.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 121.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,978,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,168 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 111.3% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 55,487 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 29,223 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,285,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after acquiring an additional 25,834 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 109.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 27,545 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.