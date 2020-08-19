B. Riley Weighs in on Crawford United Corporation’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CRAWA)

Crawford United Corporation (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crawford United in a research note issued on Monday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.96. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.31). Crawford United had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 25.99%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRAWA. ValuEngine upgraded Crawford United from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crawford United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of Crawford United stock opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.44. Crawford United has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Crawford United Company Profile

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry. This segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

