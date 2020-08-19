BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Short Interest Up 10.4% in February

BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the January 31st total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BAESY traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $28.69. 315,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. BAE SYS PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.76.

Get BAE SYS PLC/S alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.703 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. BAE SYS PLC/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.12%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAESY. Zacks Investment Research raised BAE SYS PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine cut BAE SYS PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised BAE SYS PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BAE SYS PLC/S by 2.1% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in BAE SYS PLC/S by 64.1% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 121,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 47,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BAE SYS PLC/S by 7.5% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BAE SYS PLC/S

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for BAE SYS PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE SYS PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.