Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund (LON:BGUK) Trading Down 0.8%

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund PLC (LON:BGUK) traded down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 180.50 ($2.36) and last traded at GBX 180.50 ($2.36), 67,117 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182 ($2.38).

The firm has a market capitalization of $271.69 million and a PE ratio of 902.50. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 177.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 172.48.

Get Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This is a boost from Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $2.95. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund Company Profile (LON:BGUK)

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.