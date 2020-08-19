Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 7,060 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,060 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 269,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,321,000 after buying an additional 27,536 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $98.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $303.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

