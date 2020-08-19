Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Balchem worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Balchem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,606,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Balchem during the 2nd quarter worth $12,295,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Balchem during the 1st quarter worth $6,377,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Balchem by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,151,000 after acquiring an additional 58,742 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Balchem by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after acquiring an additional 47,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCPC. TheStreet upgraded Balchem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub lowered Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on Balchem in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Balchem from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $101.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.08 and its 200-day moving average is $96.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $113.93.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $173.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.35 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.18%. Balchem’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

