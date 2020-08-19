Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.64.

BLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

In other news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,554,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,107,786.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Ball during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 51.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $76.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.91. Ball has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $82.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.42, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Ball had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ball will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

