Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) Short Interest Update

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,160,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the January 31st total of 8,300,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

NASDAQ:BLDP traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,195,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,090. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $21.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.05 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 578.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 986,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 840,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,575,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after acquiring an additional 820,608 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,727,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,607,000 after acquiring an additional 774,921 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,153,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,914,000. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLDP shares. TD Securities raised Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital increased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

