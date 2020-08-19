Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Gap Up to $15.90

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.90, but opened at $15.99. Ballard Power Systems shares last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 376,469 shares.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James set a $28.00 target price on Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.22 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 46.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,575,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after acquiring an additional 820,608 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 81.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,727,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,607,000 after buying an additional 774,921 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 578.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 986,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after buying an additional 840,600 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 17.0% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 675,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,399,000 after buying an additional 98,049 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after buying an additional 48,469 shares during the period. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

