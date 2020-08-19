Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,180 Shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Yeti worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Yeti during the first quarter worth $2,135,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yeti during the fourth quarter worth $2,435,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yeti during the first quarter valued at $947,000. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in shares of Yeti by 1,215.2% during the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 491,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after buying an additional 454,028 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Yeti by 197.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 22,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 23,867 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $1,186,189.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 531,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,091,778 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YETI. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Yeti in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Cowen raised their price target on Yeti from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Yeti from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Yeti from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Shares of YETI stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.38. 994,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,134. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $55.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 63.31, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.28.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. Yeti had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

