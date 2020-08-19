Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 2,949 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for 1.4% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $10,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of RYT stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.84. The stock had a trading volume of 210,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,334. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $135.78 and a 12-month high of $212.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.62.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.