Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 99.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 312,167 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap were worth $9,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HASI. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $888,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,861,313.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HASI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BofA Securities cut Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Shares of HASI stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.93. 2,118,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,295. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $40.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 31.48, a current ratio of 31.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.60.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 54.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.25%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

