Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 172,086 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Ares Capital worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 100.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 791.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 230.1% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ares Capital from $19.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Ares Capital stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,888,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,435. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.75 and a beta of 1.14. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.26 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.23%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.66%.

In other news, Director Michael K. Parks bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

