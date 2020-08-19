Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 98.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115,268 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 1.5% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,197,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,894,000 after buying an additional 86,261 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,111,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,987,000 after buying an additional 2,830,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,618,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,421,000 after purchasing an additional 822,449 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,998,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,412,000 after purchasing an additional 501,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,185,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,759,000 after purchasing an additional 60,948 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $70,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $397,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,902 shares of company stock worth $11,279,558 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,333,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,124. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.77. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $104.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

