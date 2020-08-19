Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Laboratory Corp. of America makes up 1.5% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $10,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1,772.4% in the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter worth about $1,117,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 68,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,412,000 after buying an additional 20,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total value of $225,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $438,814. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $241.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $186.52. 518,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.68. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $206.74.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

