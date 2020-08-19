Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.32 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 340.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.82. 434,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,031. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.59. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

