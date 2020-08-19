Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% during the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $39.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,555.78. 1,418,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,050.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,503.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,379.55. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,587.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

