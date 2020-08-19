Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $5.69 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 12,851.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,554 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.37% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $5,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CMG traded up $20.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,236.93. 255,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,839. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.21. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,245.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,135.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $927.16.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,033.44, for a total value of $2,814,057.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,085 shares in the company, valued at $8,355,362.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,011.38, for a total transaction of $894,059.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,296,119.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,828,381 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,059.20.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

