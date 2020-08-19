Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $7.15 Million Position in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spotify were worth $7,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify by 1,882.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPOT. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Spotify from $167.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Spotify in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Spotify from $144.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.74.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded down $3.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.80. The stock had a trading volume of 989,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,455. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $262.99 and its 200 day moving average is $183.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Spotify has a 52 week low of $109.18 and a 52 week high of $299.67. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.01 and a beta of 1.59.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.42). Spotify had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Spotify will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

