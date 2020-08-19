Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $7.32 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 64.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Booking by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $908,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Booking by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,982,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in Booking by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,535.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,520.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,540.00 to $1,430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,787.26.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $25.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,778.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,681. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,712.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,607.42.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.94 million. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $23.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

